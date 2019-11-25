Take the pledge to vote

Four Independent MLAs Supporting BJP-JJP Govt in Haryana Get Plum Positions

Sombir Sangwan has been appointed as the chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board while Nayan Pal Rawat has been made the chairman of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
Four Independent MLAs Supporting BJP-JJP Govt in Haryana Get Plum Positions
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala after taking oath.

Chandigarh: Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations.

While independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala has already been made a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government, the state government has now appointed four other independents as chairmen of various boards and corporations.

The newly appointed chairmen are MLAs representing Dadri, Faridabad, Pundri and Nillokheri assembly constituencies.

Sombir Sangwan has been appointed as the chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board while Nayan Pal Rawat has been made the chairman of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, an official statement said here.

Similarly, Randhir Singh Gollen has been appointed as the chairman of Haryana Tourism Corporation and Dharam Pal Gondar has been appointed as the chairman Haryana Forest Development Corporation.

The previous chairmen of these boards and corporations have submitted their resignations, which were accepted by the state government, the statement said.

The four independent legislators, who were made various boards' chairmen, had been aspiring for Cabinet berths and had recently flexed their muscles, holding a meeting in Delhi barely days before the M L Khattar government was to carry out the first Cabinet expansion.

In the expansion carried out over ten days ago, Ranjit Chautala was given a Cabinet berth, but no other independent was accommodated. The move is being seen as one to placate the independent legislators.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
