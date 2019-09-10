Five INLD Legislators Disqualified from Haryana Assembly for Jumping Ship Ahead of Polls
Those disqualified included Dabwali MLA Naina Singh Chautala, wife of Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. The other legislators are Anoop Dhanak (Uklana), Rajdeep Phogat (Dadri) and Prithi Singh (Narwana).
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
Chandigarh: Five legislators of the Indian National Lok Dal, four of which switched sides by joining the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one Congress, were disqualified on Tuesday as members of the Haryana assembly under the anti-defection law by Speaker Kanwar Pal.
Those disqualified are Naina Singh Chautala, wife of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala; Rajdeep, Pirthi Singh, Anoop Dhanak and Naseem Ahmad, the speaker said.
INLD leaders Balwan Singh and Abhay Singh Cahuata had filed petitions before the speaker this year, seeking disqualification of the five MLAs from the assembly under the anti-defection law.
The INLD leaders had petitioned before the speaker to declare them disqualified to be members of the Legislative Assembly on account of their voluntarily giving up the membership of their original party INLD.
"I hold the respondents Pirthi Singh, Rajdeep, Naina Singh Chautala and Anoop Dhanak in both the petitions deserve disqualification for being member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly," the speaker said in his order on Tuesday.
While Prithi, Rajdeep, Naina and Dhanak joined the JJP, Ahmad first switched over to the Congress and later came to the BJP fold.
Since the split in the Chautala clan last year and formation of the JJP, both the parties are going through rough weather politically in the state, with some leaders belonging to them switching sides to BJP and Congress. Assembly elections in Haryana are slated for October.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo