Five INLD Legislators Disqualified from Haryana Assembly for Jumping Ship Ahead of Polls

Chandigarh: Five legislators of the Indian National Lok Dal, four of which switched sides by joining the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one Congress, were disqualified on Tuesday as members of the Haryana assembly under the anti-defection law by Speaker Kanwar Pal.

Those disqualified are Naina Singh Chautala, wife of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala; Rajdeep, Pirthi Singh, Anoop Dhanak and Naseem Ahmad, the speaker said.

INLD leaders Balwan Singh and Abhay Singh Cahuata had filed petitions before the speaker this year, seeking disqualification of the five MLAs from the assembly under the anti-defection law.

The INLD leaders had petitioned before the speaker to declare them disqualified to be members of the Legislative Assembly on account of their voluntarily giving up the membership of their original party INLD.

"I hold the respondents Pirthi Singh, Rajdeep, Naina Singh Chautala and Anoop Dhanak in both the petitions deserve disqualification for being member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly," the speaker said in his order on Tuesday.

While Prithi, Rajdeep, Naina and Dhanak joined the JJP, Ahmad first switched over to the Congress and later came to the BJP fold.

Since the split in the Chautala clan last year and formation of the JJP, both the parties are going through rough weather politically in the state, with some leaders belonging to them switching sides to BJP and Congress. Assembly elections in Haryana are slated for October.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.