Four Newly Inducted Goa Ministers, Including 3 Ex-Congress MLAs, Allotted Portfolios
Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was allotted departments of Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives and Archeology and Factories and Boilers.
Goa State Legislative Assembly (Image: PTI/File)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday afternoon distributed portfolios to the four ministers inducted into the state cabinet last week.
They include three MLAs who joined the ruling party from the Congress last week.
According to a notification issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was allotted departments of Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives and Archeology and Factories and Boilers.
Jeniffer Monserratte, the only woman minister in the cabinet, was given Revenue, Information and Technology and Labour and Employment departments. Philip Neri Rodrigues was made minister for Water Resources, Fisheries and Legal Metrology.
The three were among the 10 Congress MLAs who joined the BJP on Wednesday.
BJP MLA and former deputy speaker Michael Lobo was given portfolios of Waste Management, Science and Technology, Port and Rural Development.
CM Sawant continues to head departments of Home, Finance, Mining and Education, the notification said. In another change, Law and Judiciary, which was held by Vishwajit Rane, was handed over to Nilesh Cabral.
