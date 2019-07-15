Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Four Newly Inducted Goa Ministers, Including 3 Ex-Congress MLAs, Allotted Portfolios

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was allotted departments of Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives and Archeology and Factories and Boilers.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Newly Inducted Goa Ministers, Including 3 Ex-Congress MLAs, Allotted Portfolios
Goa State Legislative Assembly (Image: PTI/File)
Loading...

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday afternoon distributed portfolios to the four ministers inducted into the state cabinet last week.

They include three MLAs who joined the ruling party from the Congress last week.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was allotted departments of Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives and Archeology and Factories and Boilers.

Jeniffer Monserratte, the only woman minister in the cabinet, was given Revenue, Information and Technology and Labour and Employment departments. Philip Neri Rodrigues was made minister for Water Resources, Fisheries and Legal Metrology.

The three were among the 10 Congress MLAs who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

BJP MLA and former deputy speaker Michael Lobo was given portfolios of Waste Management, Science and Technology, Port and Rural Development.

CM Sawant continues to head departments of Home, Finance, Mining and Education, the notification said. In another change, Law and Judiciary, which was held by Vishwajit Rane, was handed over to Nilesh Cabral.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram