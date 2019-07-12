Four Rebel MLAs from Karnataka Visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Central Mumbai
They were among the fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.
The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and BC Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai.
Mumbai: Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, four of the fourteen rebel MLAs from the state who are camping in Mumbai, Friday visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple here and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.
The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and BC Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai. They were among the fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.
The rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.
The legislators have been camping here since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.
The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Friday.
