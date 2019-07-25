Four TDP MLAs Suspended from Andhra Assembly for a Day After Disrupting Proceedings

Amaravati: Four members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were on Thursday suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for a day as they tried to disrupt proceedings of the House.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Bendalam Ashok and D Bala Veeranjaneyulu were suspended from the House and marshals evicted them after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for their suspension for the day.

The remaining TDP members, led by Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, staged a walkout in protest against the suspension of their fellow legislators.

The TDP members tried to disrupt proceedings when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking on the utilisation of river water and the recent agreement between Andhra and Telangana following which Rajendranath moved a motion for their suspension.

The opposition MLAs were protesting against the government’s unilateral decision to agree with Telangana on the water-sharing issue.

“The AP government has to protect the rights of the state as it is the lower riparian state. It should not agree to the sharing of water with Telangana,” Naidu said.

However, accusing the previous regime of creating a mess over the issue, Reddy said, “Over the last 40 years, the Godavari river has had 1,509 TMC of water on an average. Telangana has been taking 450 TMC of water through the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project. This project was constructed during Naidu’s rule. On one hand, the height of the Almatti dam is being increased, while water availability in the Krishna river is depleting drastically. We have to come to an amicable settlement with Telangana and hence, the agreement on Godavari water.”

Two days ago, three deputy leaders of TDP were suspended for the duration of the session for obstructing proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)