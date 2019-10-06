Four-time Congress MLA Parlad Sawhney Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal
Parlad Singh Sawhney (Center) joins AAP in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Four-time Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Sawhney, 68, said he is impressed by the AAP's work and wherever he goes he hears the development works done by the party.
Sawhney, who was a close aide of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, said he has not joined the party for getting a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls but to work towards development of Delhi.
Welcoming him to the party fold, Kejriwal said he is extremely happy that Sawhney joined the AAP with his team.
"AAP started as a movement and there were times when after coming to power parties lost their vision but that is not the case with AAP. We have done revolutionary work since assuming office," he said.
Sawhney was MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly from 1998 till 2015. In 2015, he was defeated by AAP candidate Alka Lamba.
