English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fraudulent Farm Loans During BJP Rule Could be Bigger Than Vyapam Scam, Claims Kamal Nath Govt
The MP government, in an order issued on Thursday, claimed that office-bearers of Credit Co-operative Societies had fraudulently obtained loans in the name of actual farmers. Chief minister Kamal Nath has called for an inquiry into the matter.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday accused the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispensation of creating "discrepancies" in the list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries, which could result in “a bigger scam” than Vyapam in the co-operative sector.
The MP government, in an order issued on Thursday, claimed that office-bearers of Credit Co-operative Societies had fraudulently obtained loans in the name of actual farmers. Chief minister Kamal Nath has called for an inquiry into the matter.
“Many cases are being reported where the farmers named in the list have claimed that they never secured any loan. These fraudulent loans secured in the past could amount to several hundred crores,” Harsh Yadav, the minister for cottage and rural industries told News18.
Further, the government has claimed to have received complaints from across the state that names of several farmers, who have already paid their dues, figured in the list of loan waiver beneficiaries, whereas names of those who are yet to pay their dues, are not mentioned among eligible farmers.
Citing an example from his own district Sagar, Yadav said almost all the credit co-operative societies have misled farmers regarding loans. “This was done in connivance with the society managers, chairpersons, department officers and even BJP leaders,” Yadav said.
Earlier in January, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a loan waiver scheme under which farm dues worth Rs 2 lakh would be waived off for each eligible cultivator.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said the cooperative sectors were creating such anomalies at the behest of the Congress government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The MP government, in an order issued on Thursday, claimed that office-bearers of Credit Co-operative Societies had fraudulently obtained loans in the name of actual farmers. Chief minister Kamal Nath has called for an inquiry into the matter.
“Many cases are being reported where the farmers named in the list have claimed that they never secured any loan. These fraudulent loans secured in the past could amount to several hundred crores,” Harsh Yadav, the minister for cottage and rural industries told News18.
Further, the government has claimed to have received complaints from across the state that names of several farmers, who have already paid their dues, figured in the list of loan waiver beneficiaries, whereas names of those who are yet to pay their dues, are not mentioned among eligible farmers.
Citing an example from his own district Sagar, Yadav said almost all the credit co-operative societies have misled farmers regarding loans. “This was done in connivance with the society managers, chairpersons, department officers and even BJP leaders,” Yadav said.
Earlier in January, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a loan waiver scheme under which farm dues worth Rs 2 lakh would be waived off for each eligible cultivator.
Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said the cooperative sectors were creating such anomalies at the behest of the Congress government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results