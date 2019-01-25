Fraudulent Farm Loans During BJP Rule Could be Bigger Than Vyapam Scam, Claims Kamal Nath Govt

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday accused the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispensation of creating "discrepancies" in the list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries, which could result in “a bigger scam” than Vyapam in the co-operative sector.The MP government, in an order issued on Thursday, claimed that office-bearers of Credit Co-operative Societies had fraudulently obtained loans in the name of actual farmers. Chief minister Kamal Nath has called for an inquiry into the matter.“Many cases are being reported where the farmers named in the list have claimed that they never secured any loan. These fraudulent loans secured in the past could amount to several hundred crores,” Harsh Yadav, the minister for cottage and rural industries told News18.Further, the government has claimed to have received complaints from across the state that names of several farmers, who have already paid their dues, figured in the list of loan waiver beneficiaries, whereas names of those who are yet to pay their dues, are not mentioned among eligible farmers.Citing an example from his own district Sagar, Yadav said almost all the credit co-operative societies have misled farmers regarding loans. “This was done in connivance with the society managers, chairpersons, department officers and even BJP leaders,” Yadav said.Earlier in January, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a loan waiver scheme under which farm dues worth Rs 2 lakh would be waived off for each eligible cultivator.Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said the cooperative sectors were creating such anomalies at the behest of the Congress government.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.