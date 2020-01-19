Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Free Bus Rides for Students, Clean Yamuna, Reduce Pollution: Kejriwal's 'Guarantee Card' Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

The "guarantee card" also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Free Bus Rides for Students, Clean Yamuna, Reduce Pollution: Kejriwal's 'Guarantee Card' Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
A worker sweeps the stage during the launch of 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women's safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in the national capital.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, to clean the Yamuna river, and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

"I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. The manifesto will have more things specifically for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone," Kejriwal said.

"The opposition is saying that many of our schemes will only last till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years. Twenty-four hours electricity will continue and 200 units of free electricity will continue," he said.

The "guarantee card" also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram