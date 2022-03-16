Free Ration Scheme for 15 cr People in UP may be Extended Till 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The free ration scheme for 15 crore people of economically weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh may be extended till 2024, the year when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held.

However, a final decision in this regard is expected soon from the government. It was being said that the free ration scheme was one of the major factors that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started in the state by Yogi Adityanath government during the corona pandemic period. The scheme was supposed to last till November 2021.

However, seeing the response and keeping in mind the Covid situation in the state, the scheme was extended till March 2022. Now sources have revealed that the government is contemplating extending the scheme till 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and a proposal in this regard has also been sent to the Food and Civil Supplies department. However, a final decision is awaited from the government in this regard.

Advertisement

Though many see it as a political step aimed at 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP says it should not be looked at as a political issue, rather it is a step to ensure that no one goes hungry. The Yogi Adityanath Government was giving free ration to almost 15 crore people every month through Public Distribution System (PDS).

Speaking to news18 on the issue, UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “When the world was facing lockdown and there were no means of earning for daily wage poor people, the BJP government had introduced Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. Our government wanted to ensure that no one goes hungry and everyone who needs ration should get it."

“We successfully implemented the scheme and free ration was given to almost 15 crore people of the state. Now keeping in mind the current Covid situation and also the possible new variants of coronavirus, the BJP government is looking to extend the free ration scheme till 2024. This should not be looked at like any political tool, our sole aim is to ensure that poor people get free ration to take care of their families," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.