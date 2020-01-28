'Free to Leave if He Wants': Nitish Kumar Responds to Prashant Kishor's Criticism of Party Over CAA
Raking up the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has ruffled a few feathers in the BJP-led NDA.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sought to de-link himself from the strong anti-CAA and NRC stand taken by party vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishore, saying he is free to express himself and can choose to stay with the party or leave.
On being questioned over Kishor's deviation from the party line on the issues of CAA and (National Population Register) NPR, Kumar said, "Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Now someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants and is free to leave if he wants to."
Reminding the former political strategist why he is in the party, Kumar said, "Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him."
The JD-U vice president, who was inducted into the party more than a year ago, was quick to respond as he said, "Nitish Ji has spoken, you should wait for my answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him."
