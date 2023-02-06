'Free to Take Whatever Action...': Preneet Kaur's No-Holds Barred Reply to Congress Showcause Notice

Patiala MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur has hit back at the Congress, questioning the disciplinary action taken against her by the party.

The Congress high command had recently shot off a showcause notice to the MP and wife of former Congress chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for her alleged anti-party activities.

In her letter addressed to INC Disciplinary Action Committee’s Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said: “At the onset I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs. Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.”

Kaur also took a dig at her leaders in Punjab Congress. “The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then chief minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However I suppose you will not do this.”

Parneet Kaur ji, your reply to show cause notice, oozes out ingratitude and arrogance towards party that made you and your family politically relevant, even ignoring their treacherous and deceitful traits.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) February 6, 2023

The Patiala MP further said that she will keep on working for her constituents. “As per your show cause notice I have always stood by my constituents, constituency, and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I hope you are aware that every minister of a Congress government in any state has to meet his department Union Government Minister, in this case the BJP Government, to get their state’s issues resolved.

“This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not."

Rounding off the strongly worded letter, Kaur said: “As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish.”

Kaur is a four-time MP from Patiala and was also MoS, external affairs, in the earlier Congress government from May 2009 to May 2014.

