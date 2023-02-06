CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » Politics » 'Free to Take Whatever Action...': Preneet Kaur's No-Holds Barred Reply to Congress Showcause Notice
2-MIN READ

'Free to Take Whatever Action...': Preneet Kaur's No-Holds Barred Reply to Congress Showcause Notice

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

News18

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:18 IST

Punjab, India

The Congress high command had recently shot off a show cause notice to Preneet Kaur for her alleged anti-party activities. (Twitter @preneet_kaur)

The Congress high command had recently shot off a show cause notice to Preneet Kaur for her alleged anti-party activities. (Twitter @preneet_kaur)

Taking a dig at her leaders in Punjab Congress, the MP and wife of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, said those who had made allegations against her had many issues pending against them

Patiala MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur has hit back at the Congress, questioning the disciplinary action taken against her by the party.

The Congress high command had recently shot off a showcause notice to the MP and wife of former Congress chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for her alleged anti-party activities.

In her letter addressed to INC Disciplinary Action Committee’s Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said: “At the onset I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs. Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.”

Kaur also took a dig at her leaders in Punjab Congress. “The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband who was then chief minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However I suppose you will not do this.”

The Patiala MP further said that she will keep on working for her constituents. “As per your show cause notice I have always stood by my constituents, constituency, and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I hope you are aware that every minister of a Congress government in any state has to meet his department Union Government Minister, in this case the BJP Government, to get their state’s issues resolved.

“This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not."

Rounding off the strongly worded letter, Kaur said: “As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish.”

Kaur is a four-time MP from Patiala and was also MoS, external affairs, in the earlier Congress government from May 2009 to May 2014.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Captain Amarinder Singh
  3. congress
  4. Preneet Kaur
  5. punjab congress
  6. Showcause notice
first published:February 06, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 14:18 IST
Read More