Fresh Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP 'Supporters' in Bhatpara after BJP Team Visits Bengal

Kolkata: Clashes once again broke out in North 24 Parganas' Bhatpara when a three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia, arrived in the trouble-torn region on Saturday. The central team also comprised lawmakers Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram.

Their visit came a day after two people were killed and seven injured in clashes between two groups believed to be affiliated to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the saffron party.

A group of people, suspected to be BJP supporters, raised slogans of "Bengal Police haye haye", "Mamata Banerjee haye haye", forcing the police to use batons to disperse the crowd.

Moments after the three-member BJP delegation left the area, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by the TMC, engaged in a pitched battle as both sides hurled country-made bombs and stones at each other. Several persons were injured in the incident.

Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people, has been imposed in the area again, the police confirmed.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma later said the situation had been brought under control, news agency ANI reported. "The police is patrolling the area. As Section 144 is imposed here police have chased away people gathered in a place. We have registered cases and an investigation is underway."

#WATCH West Bengal: Police use baton to remove locals from the spot in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, as a BJP delegation visits the area. pic.twitter.com/wyE7vdJOq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Singh and Ram are former police officers and MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand respectively. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh is also accompanying them.

The delegation will meet family members of the deceased and talk to the locals. It will submit a report to party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Two people had died and seven others injured in clashes in Bhatpara between the groups suspected to be attached to TMC and BJP on Thursday. Section 144 has been imposed by the administration in the wake of the clashes.

Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of CPI(M) and Congress headed by Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal, Bhatpara. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the killings.

On Friday, the BJP leadership had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight intensified ever since TMC MLA Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP and was elected to Lok Sabha from Barrackpore. Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the bypolls to the Bhatpara Assembly seat that were held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son Pawan Singh had defeated TMC candidate and former state minister Madan Mitra.

(With PTI inputs)