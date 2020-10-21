Fresh ED Summons to Farooq Abdullah Part of Govt’s Coercive Plot Against Oppn, Says NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed anger over the summons to party president Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate, a day after he was questioned by the same agency for a marathon six hours. The party lambasted the government for its “agenda of cornering any voices of dissent”.

Terming the latest ED summons related to a case of alleged money laundering as a calculated and coercive measure, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it was aimed at curtailing Abdullah's efforts to weave unity among mainstream political parties in J&K.

Calling the repeated ED summons pressure tactics, he said, “What is it that ED forgot to ask during the six hours it interrogated an 83-year-old Member of Parliament?”

The government and its agencies, the spokesperson said, has no consideration for a law abiding citizen who is severely immune-compromised and diabetic. “Dr Abdullah being treated like this is proof that the BJP is not even interested in a face saving act and is completely comfortable with being seen as a bully by the nation,” he said.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in grants given by BCCI to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The ED action came days after political parties of Jammu and Kashmir came together to announce a united struggle for the restoration of Article 370. The summons have evoked angry reactions in the Valley.

“How many times will BJP use CBI, ED, anti-corruption Bureau and its other agencies to browbeat opposition? The plot has become predictable. Anyone who speaks against the government or musters courage against its divisive politics will be hounded and summoned,” Dar added.

“The only way to get a clean chit these days is to surrender ones ideology and join the BJP. We’ve seen this story play out from Assam to Karnataka, from West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh but Dr Abdullah is not going to surrender to the BJP, come what may,” he said.