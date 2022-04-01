Fresh from 2022 Win, Goa CM Says BJP Must Target 27 Seats in 2027 Polls

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state’s BJP unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Friday addressed a convention of party workers here and said the target for the 2027 Assembly polls must be 27 seats in the 40-member House. The BJP had won 20 seats in the polls that were held on February 14 and results of which were announced on March 10, though the support of MGP and Independent legislators allowed the party to retain power in the coastal state.

The BJP had a target of winning at least 22 seats in the recently-concluded polls, but some candidates lost by very thin margins, CM Sawant said. He asked party workers to continue working hard at the ground level and expressed confidence that the BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the gathering, Tanavade said workers must not leave “political space" for other outfits in their constituencies and must raise and solve people’s grievances ahead of others. He also attacked the Congress over the appointment of Michael Lobo, who had resigned as minister in the previous Sawant dispensation, as leader of opposition and Amit Patkar as state unit chief.

