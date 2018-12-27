English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fresh From Heartland Victory, Congress to Focus on Farmers’ Issue in UP in Run-up to 2019 Polls
The Congress believes that raising farmers’ issues worked in its favour in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Lucknow: Fresh from its win in the three heartland states, a confident Congress has decided to focus on farmers’ issues and is planning to organise booth-level meetings and Kisan Yatras in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Speaking to News18, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “Just a few days ago, we concluded our programme for National Farmers Kisan Congress in which people from all over the country participated. Nana Patole, who quit the BJP and returned to the Congress, has been made the chairman of the Kisan Congress.”
“From January 2019, we will launching a farmers’ protest march in which Kisan Yatras will be organised at booth, district and zonal level. The party will also organise rallies, which are expected to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi,” Awasthi said. The party’s strategy is to make people aware of the failures of the Narendra Modi government and its anti-farmer policies, the spokesperson said.
The Congress believes that raising farmers’ issues worked in its favour in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Inspired by the victories, the grand old party now wants to strengthen its hold over Uttar Pradesh — which has 80 Lok Sabha seats — ahead of the 2019 polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking to News18, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “Just a few days ago, we concluded our programme for National Farmers Kisan Congress in which people from all over the country participated. Nana Patole, who quit the BJP and returned to the Congress, has been made the chairman of the Kisan Congress.”
“From January 2019, we will launching a farmers’ protest march in which Kisan Yatras will be organised at booth, district and zonal level. The party will also organise rallies, which are expected to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi,” Awasthi said. The party’s strategy is to make people aware of the failures of the Narendra Modi government and its anti-farmer policies, the spokesperson said.
The Congress believes that raising farmers’ issues worked in its favour in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Inspired by the victories, the grand old party now wants to strengthen its hold over Uttar Pradesh — which has 80 Lok Sabha seats — ahead of the 2019 polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results