Fresh From Heartland Victory, Congress to Focus on Farmers’ Issue in UP in Run-up to 2019 Polls

The Congress believes that raising farmers’ issues worked in its favour in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 27, 2018, 9:07 PM IST
Fresh From Heartland Victory, Congress to Focus on Farmers' Issue in UP in Run-up to 2019 Polls
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Lucknow: Fresh from its win in the three heartland states, a confident Congress has decided to focus on farmers’ issues and is planning to organise booth-level meetings and Kisan Yatras in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking to News18, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “Just a few days ago, we concluded our programme for National Farmers Kisan Congress in which people from all over the country participated. Nana Patole, who quit the BJP and returned to the Congress, has been made the chairman of the Kisan Congress.”

“From January 2019, we will launching a farmers’ protest march in which Kisan Yatras will be organised at booth, district and zonal level. The party will also organise rallies, which are expected to be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi,” Awasthi said. The party’s strategy is to make people aware of the failures of the Narendra Modi government and its anti-farmer policies, the spokesperson said.

The Congress believes that raising farmers’ issues worked in its favour in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Inspired by the victories, the grand old party now wants to strengthen its hold over Uttar Pradesh — which has 80 Lok Sabha seats — ahead of the 2019 polls.​

