Fresh Sena vs Sena Row: Pic of Shinde's Son on CM Chair Goes Viral; Oppn Fumes, Throws 'Super CM' Dig

A fresh row erupts in the new Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and at the center of the new controversy is an image of Eknath Shinde’s son – Shrikant Shinde that has the opposition – led by Uddhav Thackeray – fuming.

In the ‘controversial’ image, Shrikant Shinde is seen sitting on a chair, but not just any chair, but that of the Chief Minister. Shinde’s son is seen sitting among a group of other officials who are all looking at him. He is also spotted with some document in hand that seems to have been the topic of discussion.

The new opposition led by Shiv Sena chief and Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra – Uddhav Thackeray took the opportunity to slam the Shinde led faction for ‘muzzling democracy’. The opposition also gave Shinde’s son a new name – Super CM.

The faceoff is the latest in the ongoing Sena vs Sena war in Maharashtra that has continues to snowball over the past few months after Sena leader – Eknath Shinde – staged a rebellion and joined hands with the BJP to overthrow the Uddhav government and replace him as the Chief Minister.

The bitter feud between the two Sena camps intensified this week over who will be allowed to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 5.

