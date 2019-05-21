Fresh Trouble for Pragya Thakur as Kamal Nath Govt Decides to Reopen RSS Pracharak's Murder Case

In what could spell fresh trouble for Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen the murder case of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi in which the BJP’s Bhopal candidate is an accused.Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".Chided by her party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe “silence” for 63 hours as a mark of penance."After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.