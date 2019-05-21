English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fresh Trouble for Pragya Thakur as Kamal Nath Govt Decides to Reopen RSS Pracharak's Murder Case
Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.
Photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur. (News18)
Loading...
In what could spell fresh trouble for Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen the murder case of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi in which the BJP’s Bhopal candidate is an accused.
Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.
Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".
Chided by her party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe “silence” for 63 hours as a mark of penance.
"After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.
Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.
Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".
Chided by her party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe “silence” for 63 hours as a mark of penance.
"After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results