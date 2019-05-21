Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fresh Trouble for Pragya Thakur as Kamal Nath Govt Decides to Reopen RSS Pracharak's Murder Case

Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fresh Trouble for Pragya Thakur as Kamal Nath Govt Decides to Reopen RSS Pracharak's Murder Case
Photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur. (News18)
Loading...
In what could spell fresh trouble for Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen the murder case of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi in which the BJP’s Bhopal candidate is an accused.

Joshi, once an aide of Takur, was shot dead on December 29, 2007, in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits. The probe initially hit a dead-end, but the arrest of one person in Rajasthan led the district police to Thakur and seven others in the case. However, all of them were acquitted on February 1, 2017, due to lack of evidence against them.

Thakur has been at the centre of controversy ever since she was pitched as the BJP’s candidate against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. She recently ruffled feathers by terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”. Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

Chided by her party chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur apologised and decided to observe “silence” for 63 hours as a mark of penance.

"After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram