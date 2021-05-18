Freshers Need to be Given a Chance, Says KK Shailaja After being Dropped from Vijayan's New Cabinet

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to drop out all ministers of previous cabinet, including health minister KK Shailaja who has been widely applauded for effective covid control, has raised many eyebrows. Shailaja won with the highest-ever vote margin in Kerala in the recent polls. Her exclusion from Vijayan’s new team has taken everyone by surprise. However, approving of the decision, Kerala’s former health minister has said fresh faces need to be given the chance to work.

“I agree with the decision of my party to give opportunity to fresh hands," she said, adding that she will continue to work for the society and her constituency. She said nothing should stop the state’s work towards covid-19.

On its part, the CPIM said it’s part of their policy to have a new team and only concession was given to Vijayan.

“When we came we were also freshers. I became a minister for the first time in my previous tenure. I think I wokred hard as health minister and new comers can work like that too.

Talking about Kerala’s covid management, Shailaja said it was collective effort by the entire government under the leadership of Vijayan.

She expressed gratitude towards her colleagues, healthcare workers at the ground level for working tirelessly in times of the pandemic.

“There is no reason to be sad. I am not quitting from all social service, I will continue to work for the society, the party and my constituency," she said.

Shailaja, who is also a retired teacher, became popular after doing stellar work in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the initial phase of the pandemic, in the state of Kerala. She had previously worked on the containment of the Nipah virus as well. Kerala had seen the Nipah virus outbreak twice, in 2018 and 2019. Shailaja has received many praises for her prompt action in tracking, isolation, and containment of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

