Friends, With Govt Benefits: Eye on 2024 Polls, BJP to Connect with 'Modi Mitras' to Woo Minorities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon start a targeted outreach within minority communities.

After the minority morchas’ national executive that is slated to take place in Raipur on February 1-2, the morcha members will spread in 60 parliamentary seats dominated by minorities.

PM Narendra Modi, in the recent national executive, had suggested the leaders reach out to the communities that have not been traditional voters of the BJP, and had asked them to work among Pasmandas and Bohra Muslims to uplift them as communities.

While speaking to News18, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the minority morcha, said that those who are poor, like Pasmandas, need to be empowered and outreach within Pasmanda Muslims, poor Christians and other minorities, who are backward, will begin soon.

THE PROGRAMME

Giving the details of the programme chalked out for the outreach, Siddiqui said, “We are identifying the population that is backward and listing the religion to which they belong, so we can delegate the responsibility. If we start without zeroing in on target groups, the exercise will be a waste of time. We have identified 60 Lok Sabha seats, where the minorities account for more than 30%, and the outreach has begun. There is minority population across religions that loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

While there are many states that have many Lok Sabha seats with more than 30% minority voters, Siddiqui said that West Bengal is also one of the states where Pasmanda population is high and Muslims and other minorities are in bad shape.

“There are 13 such Parliamentary constituencies. People say the BJP is enemy of Muslims, but look at the irony, the most backward Pasmandas are in the state of the West Bengal. We have never governed West Bengal. On the contrary, look at Gujarat, which we governed for 27 years. Some of the most prosperous and ‘high net worth’ Muslims are in the state. Our people are realizing how trapped they were in the false narrative of the opposition,” added Siddiqui.

FOCUS ON THOSE WHO LOVE PM MODI

The minority morcha’s national president said the morcha is identifying those among the backward minorities who love PM Modi and where PM Garib Kalyan scheme can be given to benefit them.

“We will identify such sections. We will unite PM followers as well. We can call them Pradhan Mantri Mitr or Modi Mitra, the decision on the name is yet to be taken,” said Siddiqui.

Earlier, the Morcha had done an exercise to identify 200 people per assembly where the minority population is high. Each of those 200 was supposed to get at least 100 new members. The work was to make them members of the BJP and connect the new members with the party.

“I am happy to say that it has been a success as of now. As some have been able to make 5,000 members or 10,000 members. Those who are connected with us have been tasked to connect with more people,” added the BJP leader.

SCOOTER YATRAS

For outreach, scooter yatras will be taken out to reach out to stall owners, traders, intellectuals, advocates, doctors, dargahs, mosques, churches and gurudwaras. “We will put up stalls to publicize the tasks done by the Modi government,” said Siddiqui.

“The backwardness in Wayanad is high and it is unfortunate that Congress’s Rahul Gandhi is the MP from there.”

