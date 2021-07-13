From 2018 to Now: The 'Tea' Behind Navjot Sidhu and Amarinder Singh's Sour Ties

As the Congress high command continues with its efforts to ease tension between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that a possible solution on the crisis was expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sidhu and Amarinder have been at loggerheads with each other for a while. Ahead of the state assembly elections last year, the central party leadership had also constituted a panel to resolve the crisis. On Tuesday, Sidhu’s tweets left many in the party baffled with some them interpreting it as ‘cozying up’ to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As speculations on what will take place next remain rife, here’s a look at the brief timeline of how and when the relationship between Sidhu and Singh soured:

2021

Both Singh and Sidhu met on March 18 over a tea for nearly 50 minutes in Mohali after which speculations were rife that the latter will be reinducted into the state cabinet. “It was a good meeting. We have a cordial relation and I am waiting for him to reply. I am sure he will decide on what is in favour of the party and the state," Amarinder Singh has said on being asked about the meeting. He added that he had known Sidhu for decades now and he will do what is good for the party and the state.

However, later in May, Sidhu once again attacked Singh over the 2015 Kotkapura firing, saying the Punjab and Haryana High court’s order to form a new SIT to probe the incident was accepted by the state government to “deflect” people’s attention. “Nefarious intentions are evident, No High Court stopped you in 4-1/2 yrs ! When DGP/CPS appointments are set aside, orders are challenged in Higher Courts in matter of hours. Now, first you attack the High Court, than from backdoor accept same orders to deflect People’s attention," Sidhu had alleged in a tweet.

Sidhu has been targeting the Chief Minister over the alleged delay in delivering justice in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and post sacrilege police firing incident.

2020

Both the leaders met on November 25 over a lunch, triggering speculation that Sidhu may be re-inducted into the state cabinet. A media adviser to the Chief Minister had then said that both leaders spent an hour together at Singh’s residence in Punjab and shared thoughts on various issues.

At that time, it was thought that the tensions between both leaders appeared to have eased when the Chief Minister praised the Amritsar MLA for the way he spoke in the assembly after the Congress government had moved a resolution and brought bills against the farm laws last month.

2019

Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from the Local Bodies’ to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy in this year. However, he did not assume charge of his new department. Singh had cited “inept” handling of local bodies department by Sidhu, which led to the Congress’s poor performance in urban areas, as the reason behind taking away the role. Even the state unit also did not give an election ticket to Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur.

The rift became even more evident when reacting to Sidhu’s mannerisms, Singh had said, “Perhaps he is ambitious and wants to be chief minister.”

In the same year, Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Cabinet but what had raised eyebrows at the time was Sidhu’s move to send his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi.

2018

According to reports, Singh was not in the favour of Sidhu when he joined the Congress in 2017 just ahead of the Punjab assembly election. It became a little evident when Sidhu in November 2018 publicly had said, “My captain is Rahul Gandhi, who is also his (Amarinder’s) captain. Wherever I went, it was with his approval."

