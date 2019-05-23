From 3 to Over 20 Seats, the BJP Chariot Storms Into Naveen and Mamata’s Eastern Fortresses

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The BJP has made significant inroads in the eastern regions since 2014 and a reflection of how important East has been for the saffron party’s long-term plans of becoming a “truly national party” can be seen in constituencies like Darjeeling and Asansol in West Bengal and Sundergarh where all three MPs who won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections were given cabinet berths.BJP’s Babul Supriyo had won the Asansol seat in 2014 by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 70,480 votes and S S Ahluwalia had won from Darjeeling with a margin of 1,97,239 votes. The party’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha nominee, Jual Oram, had defeated BJD’s Dilip Tirkey by 18,900 votes.Supriyo, a first-time BJP MP, was inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government and Oram and Ahluwalia were also given cabinet berths. This emphasis has paid off and led to electoral gains for the party this Lok Sabha election.The 2019 Lok Sabha poll results are pointing at a saffron surge in Bengal as the BJP races towards an impressive score, closing the gap fast with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC. The Trinamool is ahead in 23 of the state's 42 seats and the BJP is ahead in 17.Odisha has voted differently for the state elections and the Lok Sabha elections. In the 63 Assembly seats in Odisha, BJD is leading on 110 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 21 seats. Congress, on the other hands, is leading on 13 seats. In the Lok Sabha seats, BJD and BJP are leading in 14 and 7 constituencies, respectively. Congress is leading from Bhadrak.In 2014, the BJD had swept the state of Odisha with 20 Lok Sabha seats, where BJP managed to secure one.The BJD had won 103 seats in 2009, 61 seats in 2004, and 68 seats in state elections in 2000. The party was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and 2000.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)