English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From '96 to '19, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Was the Only Constant in BJP's Manifesto
Starting from 1991 when the slogan of 'Mandir wahin bayenge' was offered to the masses, the BJP first mentioned Ram Mandir in its manifesto released just before the general elections of 1996.
A supporter of the VHP carries a cutout of a proposed Ram temple to be build at a disputed religious site in Ayodhya. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ram Mandir has featured in every Lok Sabha manifesto released by the BJP since 1996, the first Lok Sabha polls since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992 which eventually led to the demolition of Babri Masjid and propelled the BJP to electoral success.
The promise to build a grand Ram Mandir has been the only consistent promise made by the BJP in its election manifestoes, even while the 'manifesto' itself underwent changes and came to be referred to by the party as a 'Sankalp Patra'.
Starting from 1991 when the slogan of 'Mandir wahin bayenge' was offered to the masses, the BJP first mentioned Ram Mandir in its manifesto released just before the general elections of 1996.
In light of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, here’s a timeline of the BJP manifestoes since the 1996.
1996 Lok Sabha polls
In its election manifesto, the BJP “reiterated its commitment to facilitate the construction of a magnificent Ram temple at Janmasthan in Ayodhya on coming to power as this dream moves millions of people in our land; the concept of Ram lies at the core of their consciousness.”
1998 Lok sabha polls
“The BJP is committed to facilitate the construction of a magnificent Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya where a makeshift temple already exists. Shri Ram lies at the core of Indian consciousness. The BJP will explore all consensual, legal and constitutional means to facilitate the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.”
2004 Lok Sabha polls
“The BJP reaffirms its commitment to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.”
2009 Lok Sabha polls
“There is an overwhelming desire of the people in India and abroad to have a grand temple at the birth place of Sri Ram in Ayodhya. The BJP will explore all possibilities, including negotiations and judicial proceedings, to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”
2014 Lok Sabha polls
“BJP reiterates its stand to explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”
2019 Lok Sabha polls
"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."
Apart from the Lok Sabha polls, Ram Mandir also recently featured in the manifesto released just before 2012 and in the recently held UP assembly polls
2017 UP Assembly polls
“BJP reiterates its position on Ram Temple – Party will explore every possibilities under constitutional provision for construction of Ram Temple.”
The promise to build a grand Ram Mandir has been the only consistent promise made by the BJP in its election manifestoes, even while the 'manifesto' itself underwent changes and came to be referred to by the party as a 'Sankalp Patra'.
Starting from 1991 when the slogan of 'Mandir wahin bayenge' was offered to the masses, the BJP first mentioned Ram Mandir in its manifesto released just before the general elections of 1996.
In light of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, here’s a timeline of the BJP manifestoes since the 1996.
1996 Lok Sabha polls
In its election manifesto, the BJP “reiterated its commitment to facilitate the construction of a magnificent Ram temple at Janmasthan in Ayodhya on coming to power as this dream moves millions of people in our land; the concept of Ram lies at the core of their consciousness.”
1998 Lok sabha polls
“The BJP is committed to facilitate the construction of a magnificent Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya where a makeshift temple already exists. Shri Ram lies at the core of Indian consciousness. The BJP will explore all consensual, legal and constitutional means to facilitate the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.”
2004 Lok Sabha polls
“The BJP reaffirms its commitment to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.”
2009 Lok Sabha polls
“There is an overwhelming desire of the people in India and abroad to have a grand temple at the birth place of Sri Ram in Ayodhya. The BJP will explore all possibilities, including negotiations and judicial proceedings, to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”
2014 Lok Sabha polls
“BJP reiterates its stand to explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”
2019 Lok Sabha polls
"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."
Apart from the Lok Sabha polls, Ram Mandir also recently featured in the manifesto released just before 2012 and in the recently held UP assembly polls
2017 UP Assembly polls
“BJP reiterates its position on Ram Temple – Party will explore every possibilities under constitutional provision for construction of Ram Temple.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Dutchman Drives Electric Car for 95000 Km Spending Only Rs 20000 on Electricity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results