Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

From Akhilesh to Mamata, Opposition Rallies For Rajiv Gandhi; Questions Modi's 'Audacity' to Call Him Corrupt

The Opposition has turned all guns to Modi with an increasing force of leaders including P Chidambaram, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee accusing the PM of crossing all limits of propriety and decency.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Akhilesh to Mamata, Opposition Rallies For Rajiv Gandhi; Questions Modi's 'Audacity' to Call Him Corrupt
Combination photo of Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav
Loading...
New Delhi: In what seems like a gloomy Sunday for Prime Minister Modi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh and Sam Pitroda among others took to Twitter to slam PM Modi over his comments on former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister in a tirade against his son Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his allegations around the Rafale fighter jet deal. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi said referring to Bofors scandal in which Rajiv Gandhi had been implicated.

Mamata, who has been campaigning extensively, apologised for responding to "the audacity of such a statement".

"Sorry for my delayed response on this. I was campaigning. The comments made by ‘Expiry PM’ ModiJi against fmr PM Rajiv Gandhiji are very unfortunate. RajivJi dedicated himself & laid down his life for the motherland. I condemn the language used & the audacity of such a statement," she said.

Modi's remark has come under extensive criticism in political circles across the country with leaders voicing out against him.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a hit at Modi saying, "Election or not, this is basic humanity" to respect the martyred".

The former UP chief minister added, "The statement by the PM indicates levels to which people can stoop for the sake of clinging to power".




The remark also made noise up in Jammu and Kashmir with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slamming Modi. She said "Rajiv Gandhi lost his life serving our country. He was a true patriot who certainly doesn't need a certificate from those who lynch in the name of religion".




Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming former PM Rajiv Gandhi as corrupt. Hitting back at Modi, Pitroda said, "The baseless comments that the country's current Prime Minister has made yesterday about former premier Rajiv Gandhi makes me feel ashamed as a Gujarati. I belong to the same Gujarat where Mahatma Gandhi was born."




The Congress has turned all guns to Modi with an increasing force of leaders calling him out. Earlier, P Chidambaram’s criticism over the comment was of condemnation as the Congress leader accused the PM of crossing “all limits of propriety and decency”.




Congress leader Ahmed Patel slammed the PM over his statement and said, “Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation.”




Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid added more fire to the raging political slugfest over PM Narendra Modi’s "corrupt no. 1" barb against Rajiv Gandhi, terming it the Prime Minister's "mid-summer madness".




In a tempered response, Rahul Gandhi only said, "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug."
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram