The Mamata Banerjee-government has landed up in a major controversy as a Sikh man’s turban fell off during a slugfest with the West Bengal police following crackdown on the BJP’s “Nabanna Chalo” protests in Howrah. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" and urged his Bengal counterpart to take strict action against the cops for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral took to Twitter on Friday night to condemn the incident. "Not done, says Punjab CM@capt_amarinder, expressing shock at humiliating treatment of a Sikh youth by @WBPolice, who reportedly pulled off his turban during arrest," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

The West Bengal police, meanwhile, on Friday denied allegations and said that the turban “had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer.” In two tweets, the police said that 43-year-old Balwinder Singh was asked to “put his turban back” before he was escorted to the police station.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Badal, called the incident a “vicious attack” by the Bengal police. "Strongly condemn the vicious attack on a Sikh security official Balwinder Singh and disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police. The dishonour has infuriated Sikhs across the world. I urge Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the erring policemen,” he tweeted.

Earlier, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, too, tweeted about the incident. Tagging CM Banerjee in his post, Singh sought attention to the matter.

Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done 😡😡 https://t.co/mKrbQhn1qy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2020

The police have recovered a 9 mm pistol from Singh and charged him under the Indian Arms Act over invalid gun licence, which was issued in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Singh has also been identified him as a former soldier with Rashtriya Rifles in Rajouri. However, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that Singh was the security of a BJP leader.

“The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday’s protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community,” the West Bengal Police tweeted on Friday night.

West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state(2/2) pic.twitter.com/BnTWztfDGW — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

The BJP’s Bengal unit lashed out at Banerjee’s government and tool out a silent march with posters seeking “justice for Balwinder Singh”

"Security personnel Balwinder Singh was beaten by the West Bengal Police on the road and insulted his turban; he is a capable soldier! He has also done several military courses! The humiliation of such brave people is sad in Mamata Raj. Such policemen should be punished! (SIC),” Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s Bengal in-charge, tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga compared the incident to the 1984 Sikhs riots.