From Big Boss to Lok Sabha Polls: Self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om to Contest from New Delhi
A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".
File photo of Swami Om
New Delhi: Controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Om Sunday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.
A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".
The statement said several Hindu organisations held a meeting on Saturday and finalised his name.
A former Bigg Boss contestant, Swami Om, in a statement said he will fight against the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had put out a tweet depicting his party symbol, a broom, chasing a "Hindu swastika".
The statement said several Hindu organisations held a meeting on Saturday and finalised his name.
