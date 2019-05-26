From Blocking Right-wing in 1990s to Poll Drubbing in 2019, Has Mandal Politics Come Full Circle?

As the BJP zooms into second consecutive term at the Centre, the spotlight is yet again on Uttar Pradesh where it successfully overcame the biggest political hurdle in its way, the Mahagathbandhan. The saffron party might have won a few lesser number of seats as compared to 2014, but its vote-share only increased to nearly 50%. To be precise, it is 49.6% as compared to 42.3% of 2014.However, this spectacular achievement in face of most adverse political scenario is now leading to the question of Mandal’s relevance as antithesis to politics of Kamanadal. Though this time around, the BJP actually didn’t play the aggressive Hindutva card on ground, the symbolism of Hindutva, commonly known as Kamandal, remains associated with it. Despite a low decibel campaign, the principle of Hindutva had remained the basic idea for the BJP and its ideologue RSS.Uttar Pradesh has the highest population and comprises highest number of Lok Sabbha seats at 80. Around 40% of state’s population is that of the Hindu backward castes, comprising also the most backward ones. Dalit population is estimated to be around 21% and upper castes comprise another 20%. Minorities, including Muslims, constitute around 18% of the population.The concept of Mandal politics, as an antithesis to BJP/RSS’s right wing politics of Hindutva, was first established in the late 80s and early 90s. In Uttar Pradesh and to a large extent also in Bihar then, the right-wing politics based on larger Hindu identity was halted by the politics of ‘social justice’. While in Uttar Pradesh it was socialist Mulayam Singh, in Bihar it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who became the symbol of the resistance against Hindutva.It was also the time when a resurgent Dalit political and social movement in form of the Bahujan Samaj Party was on rise in Uttar Pradesh. Soon the concept of Mandal politics came to identify both the ends of this struggle for social justice comprising the Backwards and the Dalits.It was these two strong currents of political discourse that halted BJP’s march to power even in communally charged days following the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992. In 1993, as the then SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Kanshiram joined hands, the strength of this coalition proved hard to navigate for the BJP.Since then, till 2014, for almost two decades, the political landscape in UP was dominated by the two regional giants-the SP and the BSP. All through this period, though the BJP managed to form governments in the state on few occasions, it basically remained a third player in politics. However in 2014, the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah saw a miraculous transformation.With a near clean sweep with 73 seats in 2014 parliamentary elections to formation of a majority government in 2017 Assembly polls and now wining 64 seats out of 80 in the 2019 general elections, fighting against a formidable SP-BSP and the RLD alliance, the BJP seems to have found and honed upon the formula to counter the caste-based politics of the regional players.Former BBC correspondent Ramdutt Tripathi says, “For almost three decades, since mid-80s, the BJP had struggled for this larger unity of Hindus on the religious grounds. The Ram temple movement was also a political effort in this direction. The BJP and the RSS needed an emotive issue to bridge the caste divides and what better tool for it than the issue of Lord Ram”.He further adds “However, the BJP’s experiments with temple politics and finally demolition of the mosque could not get the desired results because the state was also witnessing a fresh wave of Backward and Dalit political resurgence. For socially and economically deprived, these new streams of political movement had a bigger appeal”.So the question is that if these political movements, also seen by many as a social movement, have lost the steam. Is the era of caste-based politics over or is it the matter of who is better equipped to play the caste card? In its politics has the BJP diluted the caste lines or has it just managed to win over a large section of the backward and Dalit castes?Professor Prashant Trivedi of Giri Institute of Development Studies is of the view that it’s an issue of multiple dimensions. He says, “The politics started with aim of social justice of castes. It gradually turned into identity politics and finally reached a point where it will be more convenient to see them as pressure groups of certain sub-castes”.“This moral degradation of the Mandal politics gradually led to a situation where a large section of these socially deprived felt left behind. And in turn these left behind castes gradually moved towards the BJP against perceived hegemony of the certain sub-castes like Yadavs among the OBC’s and the Jatavs among the Dalits”, Trivedi further adds.No doubt then that the BJP was successful in taking down this campaign of SP-BSP alliance primarily being the gathbandhan of Yadavs and the Jatavs. The counter polarisation of various other Backward and Dalit castes was thus successfully achieved by the saffron party.Further, the failure of the Gathbandhan in coming forth with a policy alternative, some concrete common economic agenda, lack of any larger agitation on issues of agrarian distress and unemployment also restricted it’s hope of becoming a larger umbrella formation of all the OBC’s and Dalits.This failure of opposition in moving beyond simple caste arithmetic further eased BJP’s path, which had a lot to answer on the issues of unemployment, stray cattle and farm distress.On the contrary, the BJP filled this space by a larger agenda of a universal appeal around three narratives of nationalism, Narendra Modi as the tallest leader and finally the larger Hindu identity. Together these three issues along with a well-oiled organisation led the BJP in overcoming the caste alliance against it.So, in a span of five years from 2014 to 2019, has the politics in Hindi heartland made a complete turn? Should Mandal no longer be seen as an effective tool against the Kamandal? Political observer, Professor Sudhir Panwar of Lucknow University, doesn’t feels so.He says at the time when the entire opposition, including the Congress, could not withstand the saffron onslaught across the nation, the Mahagathbandhan should be credited for increasing its tally from 5 in 2014 to 15 in 2019. No doubt that the combined vote share of the SP-BSP-RLD came down to near 39% as compared to 42.63% of 2014, but it has been in one of the most adverse political situations”.However, he agrees that road ahead is challenging for the alliance. 