From Buying Votes to Hired Goons, It's Another Day of Verbal War Between Mamata & Modi

A war of words ensued between West Bengal chief minister and PM Narendra Modi as he went to the eastern state to address public meetings on Wednesday. While the prime minister slammed Mamata Banerjee for taking support of "goondas" to get to power, the CM accused Modi of of converting huge black money into white through demonitisation and spending it to purchase votes."Modi Babu you may forcibly impose notebandi (demonetisation) on people to convert black money into white and spend them during elections to purchase votes, but you can never purchase voters in Bengal," Banerjee said at a public meeting at Serampore in Hooghly district in support of Trinamool Congress candidates.On the other hand, the prime minister claimed that after the three phases of polling it has become clear from news reports that the Trinamool Congress supremo's "sun is about to set" in West Bengal. "If Didi has the power of goondas, we have the strength of democracy," he said while addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district.Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister. "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)," he said, mocking them.Banerjee alleged that Modi had distributed liquor licenses to some handpicked people just ahead of the polls and said that the TMC government will unearth the scam and expose his "real face" to the people.Both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have repeatedly spoken on implementing the citizen's register in the state to weed out the large number of infiltrators in it. Banerjee reiterated that she will not allow it in Bengal and not a single people will be asked to leave the state. Speaking in Ranaghat over the issue, the prime minister said, "Mamata Banerjee used to shed tears in Parliament seeking that illegal immigrants be thrown out, is now their biggest protector."Hitting out at TMC supremo over Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and Gazi Abdun Noor campaigning for her party, PM Modi said, "Now she is calling foreign actors in the state through her hired goons to make one last effort to get power. But this time, it's not even difficult but impossible because both BJP and residents of West Bengal are standing against her."However, Banerjee expressed confidence about the victory of her party's candidates and said "The BJP will not get a single seat. Trinamool Congress will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and will form the government at the Centre together with all like-minded secular parties."