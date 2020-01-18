Lucknow: Former chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini Sunil Singh, who once compared his relationship with Yogi Adityanath to Lord Ram and Hanuman, is set to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Saturday with a vow to 'destroy' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly cheating the students, farmers and women of Uttar Pradesh.

Once known as Adityanath's right-hand man and his blue-eyed boy, Singh met the SP chief a week ago and decided to join the party along with 'hundreds of his supporters'. He wad ousted from Hindu Yuva Vahini before the 2017 Assembly elections after he fell out with the chief minister.

He was later sent to jail and booked under the National Security Act when he declared himself the national president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit patronised by Yogi Adityanath himself. The leader subsequently floated his own outfit called Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat).

"The BJP has deceived the people of the state, from farmers to common man to youth, everyone is feeling cheated today. It is high time we get rid of the BJP and its misrule in the state. As youngsters and people of Uttar Pradesh still have confidence in the young and able leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, me along with all our post holders across state will be joining Samajwadi Party," Singh told News18.

"It is clear today that in 2022 state assembly polls it will be a Samajwadi Party government in the state. People do not believe in the policies of BJP anymore, they simply made false promises to the people of the state. Today the unemployment it at an all time high and businessmen are crying over losses. We will make sure that BJP is destroyed in the 2022 state assembly polls," added Singh.

The leader was released in 2019 and even attempted to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, however, he could not contest after his nomination was cancelled.

