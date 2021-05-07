Rs 2,000 Corona Relief, Cheaper Milk & Transport: CM Stalin's 5 Significant Announcements

On the day of swearing in ceremony, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made five significant announcements to address the current crisis wrought by Covid-19 and fulfill the promises he’d made before the assembly polls.

As tens of thousands of people in the BPL category have been impacted by Covid-19, MK Stalin signed an order promising Rs 4,000 per family as part of the corona relief fund for rice card holders. The first tranche of Rs 2000 will be doled out this month itself.

Stalin has expanded the CM’s health insurance scheme to cover COVID-related expenses spent in private hospitals. This is significant considering the bulk of pandemic-related healthcare being delivered in private hospitals, too.

Keeping in mind the promises made to the women voters, Stalin has slashed bus charges for working women and female students.

Stalin’s government has also slashed Aavin milk prices by Rs 3. The price of essentials like milk and cooking has created ripples of anger among the common electorate.

MK Stalin also signed the order to set up a department to collect grievances in every district.

In January 2021, Stalin, while kickstarting his election campaign ‘Ungal Thogithiyil Stalin—meaning Stalin in your constituency—said he would address the grievances of over one crore families in the first 100 days if his party is voted to power.

With the signing of these five schemes, Stalin has sent across the message that his government would feature a strong bias towards action. With the BJP watching the party it had strongly opposed in elections, Stalin and his cabinet of ministers have a tough challenge at hand in steering the state government out of the clutches of ‘the second wave’ of the pandemic in the months going forward.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here