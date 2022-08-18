From First Taste of Power to Hub of Revolt: Why The Looming Civic Polls in Thane May Decide Sena's Fate

A frail Balasaheb Thackeray’s voice echoed at a public meeting in Thane’s Gaondevi Maidan in 2012 — his last in the city. “Thane is my favourite city. This is where the Shiv Sena’s bhagwa (saffron) flag was hoisted for the first time,” he said. He was right. Just around a year after it was founded in 1966, the Shiv Sena had won 17 out of the 40 seats in the municipal polls of Thane, an adjoining city to Mumbai, tasting power for the first time.

Five decades on, a split in the Sena, led by now Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, a prodigy of the late Thane strongman Anand Dighe, has led to many experts questioning the party’s existence.

MLAs to ex-corporators of Thane, several of them have pledged their support to Shinde. An MLA from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in the city, Eknath Shinde, while taking oath as the CM pledged in the name of both Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. From the day of his rebellion and before, he has vowed to carry forward the former’s ideology and the latter’s legacy.

While ousted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray assured in his recent two-part Saamana interview that Thane voters will “teach the rebels a lesson”, experts believe the upcoming local body polls will be a litmus test for both camps.

The ‘one-man Sena’ in Thane

The Shiv Sena’s success in Thane, especially since the 1980s, has been credited to Dharmaveer (as he is popularly known) Anand Dighe. A leader with a massive following, he is also famously referred to as “Thane’s Thackeray”. Dighe became the party’s Thane district president in 1984 at a young age.

Known for his strong-arm tactics, he was an accused in the murder of Sridhar Khopkar, a Sena corporator who allegedly cross-voted for the Congress in the mayoral election that year. He was arrested under the now-defunct Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, or TADA, among other charges, and later given bail.

“It was Anand Dighe who provided the money and muscle power to Bal Thackeray (in Thane), which Shinde was providing to Uddhav Thackeray,” senior journalist Sujata Anandan told News18.com.

Dighe also mentored the current crop of leaders in the district, including Eknath Shinde and Rajan Vichare (Thane’s current Lok Sabha MP from the Uddhav camp).

Anand Dighe passed away in 2001 at the Singhania Hospital in Thane due to a cardiac arrest, after being admitted there following a car accident. Angry Sena workers took to the streets and burnt parts of the hospital, breaking medical equipment and damaging public property to mourn the loss of their leader.

“I say that Dighe had become Frankenstein’s monster for Thackeray (Balasaheb). Even he couldn’t control it (the violence that followed Anand Dighe’s death),” Anandan said.

Uddhav v/s Shinde in Thane civic polls

In an attempt to rebuild the Sena, party president Uddhav Thackeray appointed Kedar Dighe, Anand Dighe’s nephew, as the outfit’s Thane district chief in July.

Sena leaders maintain the cadre sentiment remains positive and criticised Shinde for not raising his grievances with the party chief.

“The people of Thane have seen Dighe saheb’s dedication…You (Shinde) were the second-in-command minister and close to Matoshree (the Thackeray residence). Why didn’t you raise your grievances then? Dighe saheb wouldn’t have liked this (Eknath Shinde splitting the party). Both Balasaheb and Dighe saheb always stood for the organisation. In a family, members can fight but that doesn’t mean they leave their home and go,” Kedar Dighe told News18.com

Leaders from the Shinde camp, meanwhile, said they are confident of winning the polls under the CM’s leadership.

“Why are all elected representatives (in Thane) with Shinde saheb? Because they know if we are with him, only then we are going to get elected. If they were apprehensive, they would have stayed there (with Uddhav). Why will a Nagar sevak or an MLA risk their political career (by switching sides)? It’s because of the confidence (in Shinde of getting elected),” former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske told News18.com

Experts say the local body polls on Shinde’s home turf will be a bitter fight between the two camps.

“It (polls in Thane) isn’t a life-and-death situation for Uddhav Thackeray the way it is for Eknath Shinde. If Shinde loses, his political career is over in that case. Shinde will use every resource at his disposal (to win the civic polls); not that Uddhav will not use, but it will be a real bitter fight to the finish,” Anandan said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here