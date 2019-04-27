Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'From Gandhi to Jinnah': Shatrughan Sinha Invokes Pakistan Founder to Shower Praise on Congress

Sinha was campaigning for MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting the national election from the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency.

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader and former actor Shatrughan Sinha.
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP, invoked Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru while praising his new party.

“The Congress family, from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi to Netaji Subhash Chnadra Bose. It is their party. They had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress),” Sinha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI during a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.

Sinha was campaigning for MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting the national election from the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency.

Sinha has been in the news ever since he decided to exit the saffron party. He had recently upset some party leaders after he campaigned for his wife Poonam who is contesting from Lucknow on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The Congress has also fielded its candidate from the constituency.

He also praised Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, calling them "Prime Minister material", which did not go down well with a section of Congress leaders given that the grand old party was left out of the equation by the grand alliance.

Sinha, who will contest as the Congress candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib, his constituency of 10 years, will face Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
