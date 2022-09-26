From ‘God Save Rajasthan’ to ‘Inhe Jodo Pehle’, BJP Takes the Mickey Out of Cong Amid Gehlot-Pilot Drama

Amid high political drama over leadership change in Rajasthan, the Opposition BJP on Sunday hinted at imposition of President’s rule in the state. The saffron party also called the ruling Congress the government of camps, with BJP state chief tweeting God save Rajasthan.

“The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President’s rule. Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore commented on Twitter.

जिनके इशारे पर त्यागपत्र देने का खेल चल रहा है इसे जनता भली-भांति समझ चुकी है। इस्तीफा-इस्तीफा का खेल कर समय जाया ना करें, अगर इस्तीफा देना ही है तो मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक बुलाकर विधानसभा भंग का प्रस्ताव राज्यपाल महोदय को तत्काल भेजें। — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) September 25, 2022

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the trends of 2023 assembly elections have started showing in the state.

“There is not so much uncertainty in today’s India-Australia cricket match as there is about the leaders in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What rule will they enforce? Where will they take Rajasthan, God save Rajasthan,” he said.

इतनी अनिश्चितता तो आज भारत-आस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट मैच में भी नहीं है जितनी राजस्थान की कांग्रेस पार्टी में नेता को लेकर है।विधायकों की बैठकें अलग चल रही है,इस्तीफ़ों का सियासी पाखंड अलग चल रहा है।ये क्या राज चलाएँगे,कहाँ ले जाएँगे ये राजस्थान को,अब तो भगवान बचाए राजस्थान को… — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) September 25, 2022

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government is all set to work from a hotel. “The government of camps. Ready to go back to the camp again!!” he tweeted.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind took at dig at Congress’ Bharat Jodo and asked the grand old party to “unite” Rajasthan first.

“Bhai, Rajasthan Congress Ko Jodo pehle Bharat Jodo baad me kar lena,” he said in a tweet.

In a similar vein, Union Minister Bhupendar Yadav posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and said in caption, “please unite them first.”

High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the assembly speaker’s residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.

The development in Rajasthan suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot’s replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president’s post.

