'From Hair Chowkidar to Country's Chowkidar': Jawed Habib After Joining BJP

Well-known hair dresser Jawed Habib on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of party national secretary Tarun Chugh.Chugh was accompanied by the party's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh.“I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought brought in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a ‘chaiwala’ then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a ‘nai’ (barber). Till today, I was a chowkidar of hair but now onwards, I am the country's chowkidar,” he said.Welcoming Habib into the party, Mayukh said he joined the party inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.