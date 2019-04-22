English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'From Hair Chowkidar to Country's Chowkidar': Jawed Habib After Joining BJP
Prominent Hair Stylist Jawed Habib after joining BJP said that before, he was chowkidar of hair but now, he is the chowkidar of the country.
Renowned hair stylist Jawed Habib on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
New Delhi: Well-known hair dresser Jawed Habib on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of party national secretary Tarun Chugh.
Chugh was accompanied by the party's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh.
“I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought brought in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a ‘chaiwala’ then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a ‘nai’ (barber). Till today, I was a chowkidar of hair but now onwards, I am the country's chowkidar,” he said.
Welcoming Habib into the party, Mayukh said he joined the party inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
