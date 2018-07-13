English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'From Janeu Dhari to Muslim Dhari': Nirmala Sitharaman's Scathing Attack at Rahul Gandhi
Sitharaman asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his remarks reported in an Urdu daily that his party was a Muslim party and that he was on a course-correction.
File photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In a sharp attack on the Congress, the BJP today said the opposition party was trying to create a "partition-like situation" in the country, and it would be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his remarks reported in an Urdu daily that his party was a Muslim party and that he was on a course-correction.
"This needs to be clarified, probably he wants to say that to call himself a Janeu-dhari (a Hindu who wears the sacred thread) was wrong, probably he wants to say now he is Muslim dhari," she said.
"You can't be a Janeu-dhari at one point... a Muslim-dhari at another... This is playing with the people's trust."
Though the Congress has termed the report as a rumour, Sitharaman said, "The Congress would be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 elections."
She claimed that the party was playing a dangerous game. "It is playing up the card of religion and communal division. It may lead to the kind of division and communal disharmony which prevailed during the partition in 1947," Sitharaman said.
She said there is a pattern in which Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor are making statements, aimed to divide the the country on religious lines.
The statements such as of Rahul Gandhi's and by Shashi Tharoor about 'Hindu Pakistan' create a situation that the Congress party has to come clean on, Sitharaman said.
"The Congress party's professing to minority appeasement has now reached a crescendo," she said According to the BJP leader, Rahul also said in the news report that Muslims are next Dalits.
Also Watch
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his remarks reported in an Urdu daily that his party was a Muslim party and that he was on a course-correction.
"This needs to be clarified, probably he wants to say that to call himself a Janeu-dhari (a Hindu who wears the sacred thread) was wrong, probably he wants to say now he is Muslim dhari," she said.
"You can't be a Janeu-dhari at one point... a Muslim-dhari at another... This is playing with the people's trust."
Though the Congress has termed the report as a rumour, Sitharaman said, "The Congress would be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 elections."
She claimed that the party was playing a dangerous game. "It is playing up the card of religion and communal division. It may lead to the kind of division and communal disharmony which prevailed during the partition in 1947," Sitharaman said.
She said there is a pattern in which Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor are making statements, aimed to divide the the country on religious lines.
The statements such as of Rahul Gandhi's and by Shashi Tharoor about 'Hindu Pakistan' create a situation that the Congress party has to come clean on, Sitharaman said.
"The Congress party's professing to minority appeasement has now reached a crescendo," she said According to the BJP leader, Rahul also said in the news report that Muslims are next Dalits.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know