New Delhi: On Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbaikars woke up to a change — a fresh breeze is making its way into Maharashtra politics in the form of Shiv Sena's newest face.

Sena, which till now has stood for the rights of the Marathis and vouched for sons of the soil, was seen wishing residents in multiple languages, a day after Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya was projected as their chief ministerial face.

From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving at Mumbai was put up in the city. Aaditya is said to be a "pale imitation" of his grandfather Balasaheb, especially considering his social circle, which is made up of largely non-Marathi speakers.

The posters could thus be seen as Sena's attempt to transform the nature of the party with Aaditya at the helm of it. This comes two days after the 29-year-old elder son of Thackeray vowed to change lives of crores, while announcing his political debut from Worli.

"I love politics since childhood as I used to tour with my grandfather and father. Whenever my friends and others questioned me asking what else I can do, I told them I can't do anything else but politics. To do something new, politics is the only medium that can change the lives of crores of people," said Aaditya while addressing a gathering of party activists.

According to a party source, the Yuva Sena chief is a voracious reader, has the ability to hold his own in debates about the metropolis and the state, and has a connect with the grassroot Sainiks.

He is the "only leader in the country below the age of 30" who has already toured the entire state through his 'Jan Ashirwad' yatra and addressed over 75 'Aaditya sansads' (a two-way communication with youth), Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai claimed.

The other youth leaders (of other parties) in the country are over 40 years of age, Sardesai, who is Aaditya Thackeray's cousin, pointed out. "All the data that he has collected during these extensive tours is being used to prepare Sena's manifesto. With Aaditya in the fray, the Sena's 'achche din' (good days) are all set to come," he said.

