From Marriage to Death, Owaisi's Sarcastic Take on 60-Day Journey of Congress-Shiv Sena
Owaisi said on Sunday that that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress party brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: Mocking Congress over its tie-up with Shiv Sena, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called the alliance a marriage and a death in the same breath.
According to a report by news agency ANI, Owaisi said on Sunday that that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, the grand old party brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.
"After the recent Maharashtra state elections, the Congress Party has brought a new law — the Bharat Political Marriage Act. Through this Act, it has married the Shiv Sena," the Hyderabad MP said in a satirical tone.
Owaisi then added that after this marriage, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has done 'chauthi' (a ritual in marriage) with the Shiv Sena and made Uddhav Thackeray, the 'groom'.
The AIMIM leader further said, "After all this, the BJP which was abusing me has taken a divorce from the Shiv Sena." He said that his party was being targeted from two sides during the Maharashtra assembly elections — the Congress and NCP on one side and the Shiv Sena and BJP on the other.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop Romanticising Brad Pitt Watching Jennifer Aniston's SAG Award Speech, Please?
- Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram
- This Mumbai Marathon Runner Unfurled the India Flag with a Special Message On It
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Ranji Trophy Wrap | First Win for TN, Kerala Capitulate and Manoj Tiwary Slams Triple Ton