From Marriage to Death, Owaisi's Sarcastic Take on 60-Day Journey of Congress-Shiv Sena

Hyderabad: Mocking Congress over its tie-up with Shiv Sena, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called the alliance a marriage and a death in the same breath.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Owaisi said on Sunday that that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, the grand old party brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.

"After the recent Maharashtra state elections, the Congress Party has brought a new law — the Bharat Political Marriage Act. Through this Act, it has married the Shiv Sena," the Hyderabad MP said in a satirical tone.

Owaisi then added that after this marriage, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has done 'chauthi' (a ritual in marriage) with the Shiv Sena and made Uddhav Thackeray, the 'groom'.

The AIMIM leader further said, "After all this, the BJP which was abusing me has taken a divorce from the Shiv Sena." He said that his party was being targeted from two sides during the Maharashtra assembly elections — the Congress and NCP on one side and the Shiv Sena and BJP on the other.

