From Modi to Mamata & Back: The War of Words in Bengal's Political Rallies

: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday at a public meeting in Asansol said that by contesting in a handful of seats, speed-breaker didi is dreaming of becoming a Prime Minister of this country.While Modi launched attacks at the Bengal chief minister, from the other camp Mamata too defended herself turning poll rallies into an interesting exchange of words.PM Modi attacked the TMC supremo saying that the “PM post is not up for auction that one can buy it from the money earned through scams like Narada and Saradha. One can only achieve this top post with the blessing of people of this country."“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) yeh PM pad auction mein nahi hai jo Sharda, Narada ke paiso se kharida ja sake (PM Post cannot be bought with the money from Sharada and Narada). We are here to give you a new India. This new India will move towards the developmental path with dignity and safety. This India will have the courage to give befitting reply to its enemies,” he added.In the context of Bangladeshi actor Firdaus who did road shows for TMC Lok Sabha candidate Kanhailal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, Modi said that Mamata's "appeasement politics" has seen a new standard with her party leaders engaging Bangladeshi actors for campaigning.The TMC supremo used an election rally to respond to Modi's jibe saying that the BJP had roped in those (hinting at Mukul Roy) who were sidelined by the TMC and involved in chit fund scams.“This man (PM Modi) became a habitual liar. He did nothing for India in the last five years. Earlier, he was a chaiwala now he became the chowkidar and Jaitley (Arun Jaitley) is his Kettle. He is misleading people about Bengal. Aren’t we celebrate Durga Puja here? This man is saying TMC is not allowing people to celebrate Durga Puja here. Every time during the election they embrace Ram-Sita for political gains. They don’t have to guts to build Ram Temple (in Ayodhya),” she said.Responding to the Modi's remark on appeasement politics, the Bengal chief minister said “BJP accused me of appeasement politics. But I would like to tell them that I am holding a chair and everybody is equal to me in Bengal. If they have any doubts, they can go to Kali Ghat, Dakshineshwar, Tarapith temple to see the kind of development we have done there for the people. BJP is here only to give big lecture. They are fooling people across India and please don’t fall in their trap."“Hey God please put leukoplast tape on Modi’s lips to prevent him from lying,” she added.On Poll violence, she alleged that the central forces were working on behalf of BJP by asking voters in Malda South and Balurghat constituencies to cast their votes for BJP.“I have got this information and informed the Election Commission about our reservations regarding this against the central forces,” she said.