In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday the Lok Sabha MP’s speech at Cambridge University is a brazen attempt to denigrate India on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Sarma presented “facts” in his 10-point rebuttal, contradicting Gandhi’s remarks from the speech.

First foreign agents target us!Then our own targets us on a foreign land!Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thread — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Hitting out over the former Congress chief’s “Indian democracy is under threat” remark, the Assam CM said he travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by the Modi government.

Rahul says Indian democracy is under threat because he can’t freely express himself.FACT: He travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by Modi Govt. Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Cong was in power? — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

On Pegasus allegations, Sarma said the Supreme Court, following an extensive investigation, concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus.

Rahul says Pegasus was found on his phone and an “officer” warned him regarding it.FACT: He refused to submit his phone for investigation when Supreme Court asked for it. Following extensive investigation, SC concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus. pic.twitter.com/ytWp0XrJFZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Responding to Gandhi’s “India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second-class citizens” statement, the Assam CM said communal violence in India has been the lowest ever and prosperity of minority families the highest ever since May 2014 when the BJP came to power.

Rahul says India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second class citizens.FACT: Since May 2014, communal violence in India has been the lowest ever and prosperity of minority families the highest ever. Many minority leaders have reposed their faith in Modi Govt. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Replying to “India is a Union of States modelled after Europe” remark, Sarma said, “Bharat & her Mahajanapadas as a civilisation entity has been in existence thousands of years before even Europe became a political entity, yet we are modelled after them?”

Rahul says India is a Union of States modelled after Europe.FACT: Bharat & her Mahajanapadas as a civilisation entity has been in existence thousands of years before even Europe became a political entity, yet we are modelled after them? pic.twitter.com/MkRgDrDOvC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

On China and Belt and Road initiative (BRI), Sarma said the BRI is solely responsible for the debt crisis facing several countries today.

Rahul praises China as an aspiring superpower, cites Belt and Road initiative (BRI) as an example.FACT: BRI is solely responsible for the debt crisis facing several countries today. Uncle Pitroda should have told him this. pic.twitter.com/gwVBD1Q9RQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Sarma said Rahul Gandhi’s “rich praise” for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them, he added.

Rahul even admits he is fascinated by China and Communist party members have shaped his thoughts.Such rich praise for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Commenting on the “manufacturing isn’t conducive in democracy” remark, the Assam CM said manufacturing increased under the Modi government.

Rahul says manufacturing isn’t conducive in democracy.FACT: When Indira Gandhi suspended democracy, manufacturing didn’t increase. But when Modi Govt introduced PLI scheme, it did. Is Cong agenda for 2024 is to take India back to Communist dictatorial era? — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

On Rahul Gandhi’s claim “Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him”, Sarma asked why he did not report this incident to security agencies.

Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him.Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Cong had with these militants to protect Rahul? pic.twitter.com/muUYF35p5g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

Sarma also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting Indian jawans.

Rahul described the Pulwama attack as a “car bomb that killed 40 soldiers”.How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn’t a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Cong had with militants? pic.twitter.com/1OsGiMSrAh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

It’s not much of a surprise considering Gandhi’s earlier foreign trips, too, have ended in bashing the country. Whether in Germany or the UK or Sweden, he has always accused the Modi government of being fascist, not respecting the minorities and crushing the voice of the opposition.

While his speeches get eyeballs and give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a handle to attack him and the Congress, it does put the party in a spot.

