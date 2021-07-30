After leading TMC to one of its biggest political victories in the past three decades, Mamata Banerjee made her first trip to Delhi. The entire week, Mamata was seen projecting her role in two ways — an opposition leader who dares to challenge BJP and a chief minister following federal structure and taking Bengal’s demand to the Centre.

First Met Congress

The TMC chief reached Delhi, held meetings with three senior Congress leaders back-to-back. It started with Kamal Nath and ended with Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Finally, she had ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

‘Didi’, as the Bengal CM is called fondly, is aware that for the big fight of 2024, Congress has to be there. Therefore, getting the grand old party on board, in terms of understanding. is required. So, she aptly made her move.

Mamata Met Regional Satraps Too

From Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to DMK MP Kanimozhi, Mamata carefully took regional leaders in confidence too. She also spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav, and was scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “Regional giants are powerful, and all will be together. It will be fight between Modi and India," she declared.

Mamata Met PM Modi and Gadkari

Mamata is a chief minister and her state’s demands are her priority. Hence, despite the political fight, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi cordially and placed her demand. She also met Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, and placed various demands for Bengal, from flyover in Kolkata to a manufacturing unit.

Through this act, Mamata projected that she will maintain the decorum of federal structure and will place her demand in her capacity.

Met Anti-BJP Influencers

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, the power couple who are essentially known as anti-BJP, met the Bengal chief minister. Javed Akhtar clearly stated that in 2024 “parivartan" (change) is required. Mamata is in touch with the anti-BJP camp that is clear.

Before 2011, Mamata was in touch with anti-left intellectuals in Bengal and that made great impact in the 2011 “parivartan". Influencers and intellectuals build up public opinion that has helped Mamata in 2011. So, she will definitely apply that nationally.

The TMC chief met the journalists too and patiently answered all their questions. On being asked about her prime ministerial aspirations, she said, “Someone may lead. I will not impose my opinion. Anybody could be the prime ministerial face of the opposition bloc for the 2024." This remark too showed her flexibility.

With all this, Mamata showed Delhi what she can do. Now confidence in opposition camp will develop and together they will hit 2024, says one senior TMC leader. BJP though states that this is dream, which will never get fulfilled, but what Mamata wanted to project she already has.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here