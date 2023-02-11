CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » Politics » From Poll-bound Tripura to Aero India B'luru, A Look Into PM Modi's Schedule Covering 10 Meetings in 90 Hrs
1-MIN READ

From Poll-bound Tripura to Aero India B'luru, A Look Into PM Modi's Schedule Covering 10 Meetings in 90 Hrs

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 20:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections at Radhakishorepur in Gomati district on Feb 11. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections at Radhakishorepur in Gomati district on Feb 11. (Image: PTI)

In less than 90 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have travelled 10,800 km to address 10 public meetings and launch various development programs for the benefit of citizens

In a hectic four-day schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing ten public programmes across the country, from Agartala to Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

On Friday, February 10, the Prime Minister embarked on a one-day trip to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. From Delhi, he travelled to Lucknow to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Then he travelled to Mumbai, where he flagged off two Vande Bharat trains and dedicated road projects. Afterwards, he visited Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah’s new campus, before returning to Delhi, covering a distance of over 2,700 km.

On Saturday, PM Modi travelled to poll-bound Tripura and addressed two public meetings in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur. After this, he returned to the national capital, covering a distance of over 3,000 km in one day.

On Sunday, February 12, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Thereafter, he will proceed to Dausa, Rajasthan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various highway projects. After addressing two public meetings in Dausa, he will travel to Bengaluru and is expected to reach late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km.

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. He will then go to Tripura, his second visit to the state within two days, where he will address a public rally in Agartala in the afternoon. Later, he will travel back to Delhi, covering a total distance of over 3,350 km.

In less than 90 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have travelled 10,800 km to address 10 public meetings and launch various development programs for the benefit of citizens.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. election
  2. elections
  3. northeast elections 2023
  4. pm modi
  5. polls
  6. Tripura
  7. tripura elections 2023
first published:February 11, 2023, 20:53 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 20:55 IST
Read More