Rahul Gandhi to Chandrababu Naidu, Leaders Across Party Lines Wish PM Modi’s Mother Speedy Recovery

Leaders across party lines on Wednesday prayed for speedy recovery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a heart-warming message for PM Modi and said he supports the prime minister in this difficult time and prayed for a quick recovery for his mother. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge prayed for good health of PM Modi. “We pray for good health of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s mother. Hope he gets well soon,” Kharge tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Received news that the mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is unwell. We all are with him in this hour. I pray to God that he gets well soon.”

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over Heeraben Modi’s health. “Deeply concerned to learn that Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mother Heeraben Modi Ji has been hospitalised. I pray for her speedy recovery and good health," Naidu tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Heeraben Modi a speedy recovery.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed concern over Heeraben’s health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted at a hospital in Gujarat after her health deteriorated last night. PM Modi also reached the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother is admitted.

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving”. Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June.

