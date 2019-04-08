English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Rs 1.3 Crore in 2014 to Rs 3.8 Crore in 2019, Movable Assets of TMC’s MP Up by 191%
Her movable assets include Rs 45,650 cash in hand, bank deposits, including savings and fixed, worth Rs 43.57 lakh and 350 grams of gold jewellery approximately valued at about Rs 7.48 lakh.
File photo of TMC MP Satabdi Roy.
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and leading Bengali film actress Satabdi Roy (Banerjee), who is seeking re-election from West Bengal's Birbhum constituency, has registered a whopping 191 per cent increase in her movable assets to over Rs 3.8 crore as compared to about Rs 1.3 crore declared in 2014.
According to her affidavit, her movable assets include Rs 45,650 cash in hand, bank deposits, including savings and fixed, worth Rs 43.57 lakh and 350 grams of gold jewellery approximately valued at about Rs 7.48 lakh.
She also declared National Savings Certificate valued at about Rs 5.78 lakh and insurance worth Rs 3.92 lakh and currently possesses a car valued currently at Rs 18 lakh.
Roy also declared about Rs 2.15 crore as recoverable advance from relatives and others as part of her movable assets while land advance - now recovered - worth over Rs 21 lakh was shown in her affidavit.
The value of her immovable assets comprising three residential establishments which are self-acquired stood at over Rs 55 lakh and a 6,000 sq ft building with a purchase value over Rs 1.56 crore was disposed off.
Both movable and immovable assets of the Birbhum MP, declared in the affidavit, stood at over Rs 4.36 crore, up by 2.5 per cent from over Rs 4.25 crore assets shown in 2014.
Interestingly according to her affidavit, movable properties of Roy's husband, Mrigank Banerjee, have declined to Rs 50.32 lakh, down from Rs 1.24 crore declared in 2014.
Roy, who attended Jogamaya Devi College under the Calcutta University where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree, has never been accused of any offence.
