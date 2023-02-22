External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has been on the receiving end from the Opposition over his comments made during an interview on Tuesday with Opposition claiming that the EAM is suffering from “Stockholm Syndrome and amnesia".

While speaking to a news agency, Jaishankar mounted an attack on the opposition over the India-China LAC issue, saying that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent soldiers to the border and not Rahul Gandhi.

Suffering from Stockholm Syndrome?: Cong’s Supriya Shrinate

However, Congress’s Supriya Shrinate launched an attack on the leader pointing at Jaishankar’s comments mentioning that India is a smaller economy in contrast with the China.

“By saying this, you can hurt the pride of the Army. If we go by this, there will be no one to fight superpowers," the Congress leader added. She also mentioned that such a controversial statement has not been made by anyone so far.

“What are those photos of Chinese aggression? What is his reaction that our patrolling points now have become buffer zones? What about the bridge being built? Did you advise PM Modi to claim in front of the world that there has been no Chinese incursion? Is this your advice to the government to divert attention from this, Jaishankar ji? Are you suffering from Stockholm syndrome?" the Congress leader said.

Reacting to Jaishankar’s comments on China, Asaduddin Owaisi, also reacted sharply. He asked: “If the government has nothing to hide on the China border crisis, why is it running away from a debate and discussion in Parliament? Why are my questions on the subject denied? Why is media not being taken there?"

He added: “The kind of facetious and irrelevant argument that the EAM gives on China border tells us why control over 2000 sq km of territory has been lost to China by the Modi government? He follows PM’s line of na koi ghusa hai…"

Trinamool Leader Asks If Jaishankar Has Amnesia

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP and former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “asura" while hitting out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The EAM had on Tuesday said that his father, Dr K Subrahmanyam, was removed as Secretary of Defence Production by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she returned to power in 1980.

Jawhar Sircar, however, took to Twitter and wrote: “S Jaishankar’s father, K Subramanyam said “Dharma was killed in Gujarat (2002 Riots). Those who failed to protect innocent citizens are guilty of adharma. Rama…would have used his bow against the ‘Asura’ rulers of Gujarat." Shame on son -serving Asura!"

The comments came after Jaishankar revealed his father was removed as secretary, defence production and was superseded during the Rajiv Gandhi period with someone junior to him becoming the Cabinet Secretary.

Taking a dig at Jaishankar, the TMC leader mentioned that Jaishankar was suffering from “amnesia", adding that he is just “cuddling up to the BJP."

“Strange — that Jaishankar discovered his angst against the Gandhis — after serving them most loyally and taking the best of postings under them? Is it Amnesia or is he just cuddling up to BJP for his unprecedented promotion as Foreign Minister?" Sircar wrote on Twitter.

