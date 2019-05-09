Take the pledge to vote

'From the First Day. May 26, 2014': PM Modi Says He's Been Confident of 2nd Term Since 5 Years

PM Modi said that 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on performance and not perception.

May 9, 2019
File photo of PM Narendra Modi bending down on his knees on the steps of the Parliament as a sign of respect as he arrives for the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi for the first time in 2014.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ‘absolutely’ confident of BJP winning 2019 Lok Sabha elections since May 26, 2014, the day he took oath for PM after winning a landslide victory in the previous polls.

“Absolutely. From the first day. May 26, 2014,” said Modi to Hindustan Times in an interview when asked if he was confident about a second term.

It should be noted that during an interaction with students back in 2014, PM Modi was asked about what is needed to do to become the prime minister. PM Modi had then told the student to “start preparing for the 2024 elections … at least till then I am safe”.

PM Modi negated the perception that the kind of narrative in the 2019 elections had dropped sharply.

Modi defended his way of ending speeches by saying that every vote for the local BJP candidate as a vote for him. He said that this year’s Lok Sabha polls were fought on performance and not perception.

“By performance, I mean the various schemes of the government of India; and the local MPs are involved in the implementation of these schemes locally at the grass-root level. To just say that in these elections, there is just a name that is working, that isn’t correct. Naam bhi chal raha hai; kaam bhi chal raha hai (the name is working, sure, but so is the work),” he said.

Earlier, in an interview to News18, PM Modi had said that BJP will form the government with a bigger mandate as compared to 2014. “We will form the government with a bigger mandate as compared with 2014. NDA allies will also increase their tally. The NDA's strength will rise in these elections. We will carry our governance agenda forward with the same selflessness and confidence with which we have worked in these five years,” he said.
