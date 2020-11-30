From Tihar, Two-time MLA Engineer Rashid Urges Kashmir's Youth to Fight for Rights Peacefully

From the confines of Tihar where he is imprisoned for the last 16 months, Jammu and Kashmir’s maverick politician Engineer Sheikh Rashid exhorted the youth to fight for rights in a peaceful way.

Rashid, a two-time legislator of the J&K Assembly, asked the youth not to pick up a gun or stone but remain steadfast in raising their issues.

“Our boys should be in schools and colleges and I will pick up their issues for redressal,” Rashid said in an audio message for his supporters, hours ahead of the second phase of district development council (DDC) elections.

Taking a dig at the leadership of the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP), Rashid questioned the silence of the Gupkar Alliance leadership over his prolonged detention.

“For many years now I have tried to uphold the respect and dignity of my people and ensured development in my constituency,” he said.

“I made no bones about representing my people in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi as well. I left no place where I did not speak for my people and spoke in one voice in Kashmir, Jammu and New Delhi. I did not alter my statements,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Gupkar Alliance, an umbrella headed by Kashmiri parties that has vowed to recall Article 370.

“I was humilated, dragged on roads and thrown out of the Assembly for taking a stand on people’s right, but I did reflect that nonetheless before the government”.

Rashid urged people not to get deviated from the right path and fix their sight on their goal.

He said his apprehensions about Article 370, J&K flag and its constitution were true. “I always said if Kashmir resolution lies with VHP chief Bal Thackarey, I would not hesitate to talk to him.”

He appealed to people to stick to the decision that his party took ahead of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir and urged people to remain firm at this moment.

The former lawmaker from north Kashmir’s Langate area was taken into custody few weeks after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 on August last year. The NIA is probing his links in alleged money laundering case.