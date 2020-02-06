New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The prime minister not only spoke about the economy, Triple Talaq and Article 370, but his speech was also packed with cryptic remarks and taunts aimed at the members of Opposition. From calling Rahul Gandhi a 'tube light' to raking up the Kashmiri origins of Shashi Tharoor's deceased wife, Modi's remarks led to intermittent laughter in the Lok Sabha. The prime minister also used the initiatives of his government to take digs at some of the leaders.

Here are the top quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha:

* "When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji. Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches."

* "Some are asking what was the hurry in bringing in CAA. Some are saying that we are looking to divide the country. This is being said by people who stand along with people who want to divide the country. For decades Pakistan has been speaking this language, and trying to provoke Muslims. And now, the same is being done by the opposition."

* "Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have shown concern."

* "There has been talk of 'save constitution'. I agree, Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during emergency? When state Govts were dismissed? When cabinet resolutions were torn?"

* When Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in PM's speech, Modi says, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this."

* "I heard a Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

* "Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?"

* "You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister."

* PM Modi in LS slammed controversial remarks made by JK leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Omar and Farooq Abdullah on abrogation of A 370.

