1-min read

From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & Rahul Changed in 2 Years

Despite Priyanka Gandhi's statement that Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the party and said that Congress doesn't know the country's interest.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & Rahul Changed in 2 Years
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a joint press conference in Lucknow (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday compared his former ally to rival Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that while one is credited for India's unemployment and the other one helped in extending it.

Yadav's SP had tied up with Congress ahead of 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The former UP and grand old party chief Rahul Gandhi were fondly known as 'UP ke ladke' then. However, the equation seems to have completely changed in two years.

Despite Priyanka Gandhi's statement that Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the party and said, "Congress doesn't know the interest of the country."

Speaking to News18, Yadav said, "The people have together voted for the grand alliance. The whole nation knows that the work of bringing change in politics is being done by mahagathbandhan. Both BJP and Congress are the same. India faced unemployment due to wrong policies of the Congress and BJP has helped in taking it forward."

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi refuted his sister Priyanka and hinted the SP-BSP alliance was a 'B' team of BJP. "Modi has the remote control of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Modi can put pressure on both of them," he said addressing a rally in Barabanki.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
