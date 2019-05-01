English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & Rahul Changed in 2 Years
Despite Priyanka Gandhi's statement that Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the party and said that Congress doesn't know the country's interest.
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a joint press conference in Lucknow (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday compared his former ally to rival Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that while one is credited for India's unemployment and the other one helped in extending it.
Yadav's SP had tied up with Congress ahead of 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The former UP and grand old party chief Rahul Gandhi were fondly known as 'UP ke ladke' then. However, the equation seems to have completely changed in two years.
Despite Priyanka Gandhi's statement that Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the party and said, "Congress doesn't know the interest of the country."
Speaking to News18, Yadav said, "The people have together voted for the grand alliance. The whole nation knows that the work of bringing change in politics is being done by mahagathbandhan. Both BJP and Congress are the same. India faced unemployment due to wrong policies of the Congress and BJP has helped in taking it forward."
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi refuted his sister Priyanka and hinted the SP-BSP alliance was a 'B' team of BJP. "Modi has the remote control of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Modi can put pressure on both of them," he said addressing a rally in Barabanki.
Yadav's SP had tied up with Congress ahead of 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The former UP and grand old party chief Rahul Gandhi were fondly known as 'UP ke ladke' then. However, the equation seems to have completely changed in two years.
Despite Priyanka Gandhi's statement that Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the party and said, "Congress doesn't know the interest of the country."
Speaking to News18, Yadav said, "The people have together voted for the grand alliance. The whole nation knows that the work of bringing change in politics is being done by mahagathbandhan. Both BJP and Congress are the same. India faced unemployment due to wrong policies of the Congress and BJP has helped in taking it forward."
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi refuted his sister Priyanka and hinted the SP-BSP alliance was a 'B' team of BJP. "Modi has the remote control of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Modi can put pressure on both of them," he said addressing a rally in Barabanki.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results