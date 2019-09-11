From Urmila to Big B: A Saga of Stars and Their Brief Stint in Politics

A trend of celebrities entering politics and quitting the field soon after proves that politics is not everyone’s cup of tea. Surviving the raw battle of politics is hard, especially for stars who enjoy a massive fan base.

Here's a list of celebrities who joined politics with a lot of fervor but ended up quitting.

Urmila Matondkar: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party in just six months’ time. “Petty in-house politics" is the reason she cited behind her resignation.

Rajesh Khanna: Rajesh Khanna was a Member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress, from the New Delhi constituency, where he won the 1992 by-election, retaining his seat until 1996 after which he quit from active politics.

Amitabh Bachchan: In 1984, Big B took a break from acting to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad which he won. However, following allegations in the Bofors scandal, he resigned and vowed to never enter politics again.

Shekhar Suman: He had joined the Indian National Congress in 2009, but quit soon after in 2012. During his tenure, he was pitted against Shatrughna Sinha for Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency. Suman, however, lost by a huge margin.

Arshi Khan: Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, who had joined politics in February this year, announced her resignation from the Congress party in mere six months. She posted a statement on her Twitter page, where she revealed that she was unable to devote time in politics due to her professional commitments.

Govinda: The actor joined the Congress party in 2004 and was elected to Lok Sabha from Mumbai. By 2008, he decided to quit and focus on his film career.

