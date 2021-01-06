From Vada Pav to Jalebi, Fafda: Shiv Sena Changes Menu to Woo Gujaratis Ahead of Municipal Polls

Thanks to electoral politics, the Shiv Sena, which launched itself on the 'sons of the soil' plank, has now moved to appease Gujaratis in Mumbai. From vada pav to jalebi ne fafda, the move is aimed at better electoral gains during the coming 10 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, including the prestigious BMC.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Hemraj Shah announced a special gathering of all Gujaratis in Mumbai.

"Everyone is consolidating their voters. What is wrong in doing it in Mumbai? I just want to remind the Gujarati brothers and sisters of Mumbai that it was Balasaheb Thackeray who had helped save many Gujarati lives during the Babri riots," Shah said, when asked about the efforts to woo Gujaratis.

A press release issued by his office stated, "Due to the narrow-minded approach and the arrogance of the Gujarati leadership in BJP, which didn't want to give opportunity to Marathi leadership, Uddhav Thackeray had to snatch away power from them. So the BJP leadership is restless."

It added, "The BJP is unable to digest the chief minister has been able to bring Mumbai out of the Covid-19 menace, and has worked efficiently in handling the state. Simple and down to earth work style he has made sure that he treats everyone equal. This is something the BJP find difficult to deal with. Hence they now claim that they will bring down the saffron flag over the Mumbai municipal corporation.”

Claiming that the Mumbai corporation election is extremely prestigious and important for Sena, Shah has said that the special meeting has been called to spread awareness among the Gujarati voters of Mumbai. The theme line propounded by Shah is "Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda", loosely translated as: “jalebi and fafda (famous Gujarati snacks) in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray is ours”.