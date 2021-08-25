From Varanasi to Prayagraj & Ayodhya, BJP's 'Kalash Yatra' Roadmap to Immerse Kalyan Singh's Ashes

Kalyan Singh, a former chief minister and a proponent of the Ram Mandir movement, was cremated with full state honours on August 23. Now, BJP is preparing to take out ‘Kalash Yatra’ before immersing his ashes.

For this, Sangh and BJP leaders have been brainstorming and preparing complete roadmap of the Yatra. Plans have been made to immerse the ashes of late Kalyan Singh in Narora as well as Ganga in Kashi, Sangam in Prayagraj and Saryu River in Ayodhya.

The former CM died on August 21 in Lucknow after a prolonged illness. On August 27, Singh’s ashes will be taken from Narora and a tribute meeting will be organized on September 1, where top leaders will are expected to be present and will pay their tributes to the former chief minister.

According to sources, RSS leader Krishna Gopal, along with BJP leaders, is preparing a complete plan for the Asthi Kalash Yatra. The date, place and route of travel etc. are being decided.

Earlier, from Prime Minister to Home Minister Amit Shah and all the big leaders of BJP had paid their tributes to Kalyan Singh. After reaching Atrauli and paying his tribute to Kalyan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah said that when the foundation stone of Ram temple was going to be laid, he went to Kalyan Singh and informed him. Then Kalyan Singh told him that today the purpose of his life has been fulfilled, and he was very happy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here